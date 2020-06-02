New USB3 cameras engineered to meet the challenges of modern vision systems

Teledyne Lumenera expands its Lt Series camera portfolio with new compact and lightweight USB3 cameras for use in diverse imaging applications

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Lumenera, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and manufacturer and developer of digital cameras for industrial and scientific imaging applications, is pleased to announce the release of its new Lt Series USB3 cameras. With robust compact enclosures and fully-locking USB3 connectors, these new cameras are built for rugged 24/7 use. Equipped with the latest rolling shutter Starvis™ CMOS sensors and global shutter Pregius™ CMOS sensors from Sony®, and ranging in resolution from 2-20 megapixels, these new cameras perform in a wide variety of imaging applications such as aerial imaging, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), robotic inspection solutions, and life sciences. Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series Cameras offer a smaller, lighter, and lower cost imaging solution and are designed specifically to meet the challenges of today’s modern imaging systems that strive to provide advanced vision performance while using less power, less space, and fitting increasingly tight industry budgets.



“Even with a more compact form factor, the new Lt Series cameras offer the full set of features that the modern imaging industry demands,” said Ghislain Beaupré, General Manager at Teledyne Lumenera. “These new cameras open up new opportunities for imaging system designers to incorporate full-function cameras without unnecessary performance compromises due to size.”

The Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series Cameras offer proven 32 and 64-bit operating system compatibility for, Windows, Linux, Linux for embedded system platforms, and single board computers (SBCs). They are designed to deliver high dynamic range, high speed, with low read noise for both industrial and scientific imaging applications.

Key Features:

Thirteen new USB3 cameras will range in resolution from 2 - 12 MP with additional resolutions following

High sensitivity (pixel sizes from 2 μm to 3.45 μm) with back illuminated sensors

Compact form factor simplifying integration in modern OEM solutions

Side mounted locking industrial micro USB for power and control

Region of Interest (ROI) option to provide higher frame rates

Multiple data rates supported, each optimized for lowest noise performance

USB3 Vision compliant, with Windows and Linux SDKs

3-year warranty

For more information about Teledyne Lumenera's Lt Series USB3 cameras visit the website

Teledyne Lumenera, part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions. Teledyne Lumenera imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements, and deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications. For additional information about Teledyne Lumenera, please visit www.teleddynelumenera.com or call 613-736-4077. To receive Teledyne Lumenera news releases when they are issued, contact us at lumenera.marketing@teledyne.com.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

