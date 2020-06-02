Quadriplegic Scholar Contradicts Stephen Hawking, Says, ‘There is a God’ in New Book

Author Monte Perepelkin’s new book, “YHWH and the Sacred Secret,” logically explains why our Creator allows unfortunate things like Covid-19 to happen

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Monte Perepelkin spent a better part of his life searching before he found a plausible answer to whether or not there is a God. In his new book, “YHWH and the Sacred Secret,” readers will experience Perepelkin reversing Stephen Hawking’s stance on “There is no God. No one directs the universe,” which Hawking expressed in his final book, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.” “From one quadriplegic to another, I have a great deal of respect for Stephen Hawking,” writes Perepelkin. In his book, he uses Hawking’s very own interpretation of the laws that govern the universe to help readers reason logically that humankind had to have been created.



By quoting from over fifty different Bible versions, Perepelkin introduces an educational translation of the Bible that dives deep into the truth behind the text from a strictly non-religious point of view. The important messages that are seen and studied in his book, illustrate the truth about God, why he allows unfortunate things like Covid-19 to happen, and what he has planned for the future of humanity.



Throughout the book, Perepelkin’s narrative will give readers a glimpse into a modern interpretation of the Bible, which he also defines as humankind’s instruction manual. “YHWH and the Sacred Secret” will help readers to realize the importance of understanding the Bible without religious influences.



“My whole life I wondered if there was a God or something to explain why we are here,” said Perepelkin. “In 1999 I was paralyzed from the neck down while racing Canadian pro arenacross, causing me to drift into a dark forest of loss and adversity. When I came out of it and the dust settled, I began a search that ended with me writing this book, which I typed with a custom-made stick that fits into my mouth. I am hoping that people will think about what the book explains and how it affects their lives.”



“YHWH and the Sacred Secret is a contemplative, impassioned work that argues for the importance of God and the Bible.” ~ Foreword Clarion Reviews



“Perepelkin is a natural-born teacher, and his writing is clean, smart, and lively…His arguments are well-formed, orderly, and economical. Many apologists can often talk a point to death. But, Perepelkin presents his positions succinctly and directly, making for a quick yet thorough read.” ~ BlueInk Review



“YHWH and the Sacred Secret” will open the eyes of many and thoroughly express the importance in accepting that the Bible is humankind’s instruction manual from our Creator. The author is donating all the profits he receives from the sale of his book to helping the homeless.



“YHWH and the Sacred Secret”

By Monte Perepelkin

ISBN: 978-1-4808-7574-6 (softcover); 978-1-4808-7575-3 (hardcover); 978-1-4808-7576-0 (eBook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Archway Publishing and www.yhwhbook.org.



About the author

By the age of 30, Monte Perepelkin was the owner and operator of a thriving finish carpentry business and was an experienced and successful professional dirt bike racer. Then, in 1999, Perepelkin suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that rendered him paralyzed from the neck down. With his racing career over, his business dissolved, and his marriage falling apart, the father of two daughters struggled to come to terms with his life as a full-fledged quadriplegic. After settling into his new life, Perepelkin began searching for a realistic answer to a question that many of us have asked ourselves: Is there really a God? After quenching his thirst for a logical answer to this question, the author presents his discovery in his new book, “YHWH and the Sacred Secret.” To download a free copy, please visit www.yhwhbook.org.



