Coronavirus - Nigeria: Edo State Government received Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials from World Health Organization (WHO)
Helping people make healthy choices is critical to World Health Organization (WHO)'s work; this is realized through dissemination of actionable &, credible messages to promote Health & communicate risk, especially during outbreaks such as COVID-19.
