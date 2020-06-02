Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,174 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Edo State Government received Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials from World Health Organization (WHO)

Helping people make healthy choices is critical to World Health Organization (WHO)'s work; this is realized through dissemination of actionable &, credible messages to promote Health & communicate risk, especially during outbreaks such as COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) handing over IEC materials to the Edo state govt.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Edo State Government received Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials from World Health Organization (WHO)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.