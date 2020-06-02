Tiqets launches the first free virtual Culture Festival

Tiqets launches the Tiqets Culture Festival, a unique week-long program of new exclusive content and highly interactive online experiences from all corners of the world. Everyone is invited to join this free celebration of culture.

From June 8 - 12, Tiqets, one of the world's leading online booking platforms for museums and attractions, will launch the first-ever free online culture festival: the Tiqets Culture Festival.

The Tiqets Culture Festival: Experience culture at home, not alone is a five-day event of new, exclusive virtual experiences with top museums and attractions from around the world, including the Met (US), Windsor Castle (UK), ABBA The Museum (SWE), Duomo di Milano (ITA) and Casa Batllo (SPA). These intimate, interactive sessions are exclusively created for the Tiqets Culture Festival by the venues and can only be experienced during the week itself.

Each day of the Tiqets Culture Festival has a theme to represent more ways to experience culture: Nature, History, Kids Activities, Art, and Music. Hosted by a representative from the venue, participants will join an intimate, international group via Google Meet for an hour-long interactive experience on that topic. Tiqets partnered with Google to develop the concept to host these virtual experiences with cultural venues worldwide on Google Meet.





Tiqets Culture Festival program:

June 8, 2020 - Theme: Nature

- New York Botanical Gardens (US) - 3:00 PM (CEST) / 9:00 AM (EST)

- Gatorland (US) - 5:00 PM (CEST) / 11:00 AM (EST)

June 9, 2020 - Theme: History

- Duomo di Milano (IT) - 3:00 PM (CEST) / 9:00 AM (EST)

- Windsor Castle (UK) - 6:00 PM (CEST) / 12:00 PM (EST)

- Casa Batlló (SPA) - 7.30 PM (CEST) / 13.30 PM (EST)

June 10, 2020 - Theme: Kids Activities

- SPYSCAPE Museum (US) - 3:00 PM (CEST) / 9:00 AM (EST)





June 11, 2020 - Theme: Art

- Louvre Abu Dhabi (UAE) - 2:00 PM (CEST/ 8:00 AM (EST)

- The MET (US) - 4:00 PM (CEST) / 10:00 AM (EST)





June 12, 2020 - Theme: Music

- Strawberry Field (UK) - 3:00 PM (CEST) / 9:00 AM (EST)

- ABBA Museum (SWE) - 3:00 PM (CEST) / 9:00 AM (EST)

“To be enjoyed, culture has to be experienced. The worldwide lockdown has made this impossible, so we wanted to let people see behind closed doors and interact again with the venues,” says Luuc Elzinga, President at Tiqets. “According to an online survey Tiqets conducted in early May, 85% of respondents miss traveling the most while stuck at home — even more than seeing their friends. Meanwhile, half of people (47%) want to experience a museum virtually from home. We launched the Tiqets Culture Festival to bring people an interactive way to experience culture at home and come together as a global community.”





Participants interested in joining these unique experiences can save their free spot and discover the full lineup for the Tiqets Culture Festival here.

The Tiqets Culture Festival media kit can be found here.







About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.





The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.





