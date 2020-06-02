Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: PLT shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) in June 2018 or earlier and continue to hold NYSE: PLT shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 13, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Plantronics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales, that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective, that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



