Lexington Realty Trust Provides May 2020 Rent Collection Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, provided an update on its May 2020 rent collections. As of June 1, 2020, approximately 98.9% of May Cash Base Rents due in advance have been paid. Lexington expects to collect 99% of all May Cash Base Rents once the rent on one of its office properties, which is paid in arrears to a lender lockbox, is confirmed. Information regarding historical collection should not be considered an indication of expected future collections.



Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. Lexington believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

