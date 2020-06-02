Coronavirus - Kenya: Covid-19 cases rise to 2,021 Nairobi, Monday June 1, 2020

In the last 24 hours Kenya has reported 59 new cases of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus from a sample of 1,518.

This brings the total caseload in the country to date at 2,021, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe announced today in a press release. So far 80,054 samples have been tested since the onset of the pandemic.

The counties that have reported cases includes Nairobi with 29 cases, Mombasa, 14, Turkana, six, Busia, four, Taita Taveta, two, Kajiado, two, Kiambu and Kilifi, one case each.

In Nairobi, the press statement said the cases are from Ruaraka, which has eight cases, all from a mandatory quarantine facility, Westlands, Dagoretti North and Langata, four cases each, Kibra, three, while Embakasi East, Karasani, Kamukunji and Makadara, all have one case each.

In Mombasa, the 14 cases are from Mvita, which has six cases , Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe, have two cases each while in Turkana, all the six cases are from Nadapal Point of Entry.

The cases in Busia are from Malaba POE, three cases, and Alupe quarantine, one case while the two cases in Taita Taveta are from Mwatate. In Kajiado, the two cases are from Kajiado East, in Kiambu, the one case is from Thika and finally Rabai in Kilifi has one case.

The age range of the cases is from 10 years for the youngest, and 76 years for the oldest, while 24 are females, and 35 are males.

“We are glad that our number of recoveries continues to grow. We have today discharged another 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 482,” he disclosed.

Today however, the CS said that the country has lost five more patients who succumbed to the disease from facilities in Mombasa and Nairobi and bringing the total number of case fatalities to 69.

He urged all Kenyans to continue to abide by the various regulations and observe the containment measures advocated for by the Ministry of Health.

“The measures includes washing of hands, maintaining of social and physical distance, high standards of hygiene and proper wearing of masks among others, as well as staying healthy, by regular exercising and eating foods that are rich in vitamins, as we combat this virus,” he noted.

We are confident that together, we shall be able to defeat this virus, and let our lives get back to normal, he added.