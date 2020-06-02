Varlink, Anderson Zaks and Smart Volution bring Sunmi Intelligent Payment Solutions to the UK
Anderson Zaks, an independent, UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway has collaborated with Varlink and Smart Volution to deliver a one-device mobile POS and payment solution for retailers and merchants in the UK. Based on the Sunmi P2 Pro and Sunmi P2 Lite Android devices, the new solution is easy to integrate, quick to install, simple to use and provides next day settlement at competitive rates. It is certified for use by Elavon for all European markets where Elavon operates.
The combined Anderson Zaks, Sunmi and Smart Volution Register solution will be distributed to resellers throughout the UK by Varlink, a specialist Value Added Distributor of mobile computing and EPOS hardware. The Sunmi P2 Lite and P2 Pro provide omni-channel payment capabilities including contactless, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe and keyed entry solutions as well as support for 1D and 2D code scanning. In addition, the P2 Pro provides the ability to print receipts. Both devices operate seamlessly with 4G, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi and 2.4G/5Ghz connectivity. Many merchants and retailers are currently looking for integrated mobile solutions that can help with social distancing requirements ready for re-opening post lockdown.
Justin Coward, CEO at Smart Volution commented; “We have been successfully deploying our solutions on Sunmi hardware for some time, and we are excited to be able to extend this to the P2 Lite and P2 Pro range that are now supported by Anderson Zaks Red Card. There are many use cases for this all-in-one mobile solution with full EPOS, scanning and printing. For example, in hospitality with full order management, including kitchen printing and pay at table all on the same device.
“With the new rules around social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing heightened interest from merchants in creating pop-up drive thru and mobile stores. The combination of the P2 range and our EPOS software Register allows merchants to take ‘the store to the door’ and completely re-imagine their offerings.”
Vincent Fillaud, Sunmi Marketing Director said; “We are delighted to partner with Anderson Zaks to offer a payment solution for the UK and Europe with the backing of a major acquirer such as Elavon. Our combined solution provides a great opportunity for Varlink partners to build payment enabled innovative business solutions.”
Mike Pullon, Varlink CEO added; “Sunmi has proven to be enormously popular in the UK EPOS market. The development of a new payment solution based on the Sunmi P2 Lite and P2 Pro, the Anderson Zaks payment gateway and acquiring by Elavon, is sure to be a market leading solution. With such wide-ranging applications, we look forward to offering this to our customer base.”
Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “We were delighted to develop this solution with Sunmi which provides a more cost-effective solution for merchants than most other offerings currently available. As the remaining independent payment gateway in the UK, we try to take a more innovative and agile approach for our merchants to take payments anytime, anywhere.”
