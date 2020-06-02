Can Coatings Market Size Worth USD 2.65 Billion by 2026; High Investment in Integration of Sustainable Products Will Aid Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are BALL CORPORATION, Kupsa Coatings, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., TOYOCHEM CO., LTD., VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., IPC GmbH & Co. KG, Axalta Coating Systems, CSC BRANDS, L.P. and more players profiled in can coatings market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global can coatings market size is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing demand for the product across numerous industries will create several growth opportunities. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Can Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), By Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, Aerosol Cans, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.97 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several businesses across the world. Due to the severity of the disease, governments across the world are taking strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses have been shut down. The shut downs in retail stores and commercial chains has affected the growth of the market in 2020.

The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.





To get the Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/can-coatings-market-102537







List of key companies profiled in the Can Coatings Market Research Report are:





• BALL CORPORATION

• Kupsa Coatings

• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

• VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

• National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

• IPC GmbH & Co. KG

• Axalta Coating Systems

• CSC BRANDS, L.P.





Can coatings are used to prevent the reaction of foods inside the cans. It is mostly made of organic substances and allows storage of foods for a longer duration. Can coatings are widely used to increase the overall shelf life of the food products that are being sold in commercial stores as well as indoors. The increasing demand for canned foods and presence of several retail stores and stores across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The growing demand for canned foods, driven by the adoption of fast paced lifestyle will bode well for the growth of the overall can coatings market in the forthcoming years. The availability of raw materials used for producing can coatings will emerge in favor of market growth.





Browse Detailed Research Insights woth Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/can-coatings-market-102537







Increasing Efforts taken to Integrate Non-harmful Substances Will Create Several Growth Opportunities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, growing efforts taken to integrate organic substances in can coatings by major companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Accounting to the huge demand for organic products, several companies are putting in more efforts to maximize the use of substances that will have the least impact on the stored foods. In March 2016, Campbell Soup Company announced that it has taken the decision to shift to cans that do not involve the use of Bisphenol A linings. The company announced that it will be using cans with acrylic or polyester linings. The company will look to sell across the United States as well as Canada. Campbell Soup’s latest activity will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Metal Cans Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of metal cans by major companies across the region will emerge in favor of market growth. The high investment in the development of efficient products by major companies will bode well for the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in 2018 was worth USD 675.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years driven by the increasing demand for the product in the food and beverages and personal care industries.





Quick Buy – Can Coatings Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102537







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, New Product Launch and Joint Venture

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Epoxy Acrylic Others

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Can Beverage Can Aerosol Can Others

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/can-coatings-market-102537







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Floor Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Vinyl ester, Acrylic, Methyl methacrylate (MMA), Other), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thermoplastics, Thermoset), By Application (Consumer Appliances, Industrial, Automobile, Architectural, Furniture, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride, Others), By Technology (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Others), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Energy, Healthcare, Industrial Components, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester), By Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Powder, High Solids, Others) By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Industrial wood, Aerospace, Marine, Rail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Paints and Coatings Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Optical Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anti-reflection coatings, High reflection coatings, Filter coatings, Transparent conductive coatings, Electrochromic coatings, Partial reflection coatings), By Technology (Vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, Sputtering process, Ion-assisted deposition, Others) By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: