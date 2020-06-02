Interxion Partners with RStor to Provide Enterprises with High-Performance Storage Solutions Across Multicloud Architectures

Customers Can Use RStor through Interxion’s Cloud Connect Marketplace to Securely Scale and Manage Distributed Infrastructures

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interxion, a leading European provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centre services and a Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) company, today announced a new partnership with RStor, the leading provider of cloud services across any multicloud environment. The partnership enables Interxion customers access to RStor’s performance-based cloud management services, including easy-to-use tools to manage backup storage, disaster recovery, and archival of data. This new service offering is directly accessible via Interxion’s London campus, where RStor has positioned its first Point of Presence. The service is also available to all customers at Interxion’s other sites via Cloud Connect.

Using RStor, Interxion Cloud Connect customers can now deploy scalable, resilient network infrastructure and benefit from enterprise performance management across multiple public Cloud Services Providers (CSPs) without vendor lock-in or product complexity. Designed for cloud native workflows, RStor connects customer environments with cloud service providers through its innovative fabric technology. It delivers object-based, secure cloud storage through a single interface that allows customers to manage and scale data, and unlike traditional CSPs, RStor provides flexible access to multiple cloud storage systems to help users increase innovation and achieve unprecedented cost savings in virtual environments.

“We are delighted that RStor has chosen London as their first location with Interxion in Europe and that they are able to launch amid turbulent times. RStor’s product line-up complements our other cloud products, and we anticipate that companies in several key sectors of London’s communities of interest, such as law firms, digital media companies and healthcare want and need object storage close at hand.

“Companies looking to invest in emerging technology services such as AI and Big Data Analytics, can roll out High Performance Computing (HPC) environments at Interxion London, while also utilising RStor’s agile, cloud agnostic management portfolio.”

“We are excited about working with Interxion to bring the RStorage service to customers across Europe. Interxion provides RStor with the high carrier density and partner ecosystem that enables RStor's storage to be a single cross-connect away from as many of our customers as possible.”

Interxion, a Digital Realty company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion’s uniformly designed, energy-efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

RStor is innovating on behalf of customers to deliver efficient, secure and easy-to-use cloud services. Built by a founding team steeped in innovation in enterprise infrastructure, RStor equips customers with a single, integrated platform that eliminates variable costs, vendor lock-in, and regionality, while offering the flexibility of using multiple cloud service providers without additional fees. For more information, visit Rstor.io.

