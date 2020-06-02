New White Paper Suggests that Integrative, Engaging Vocabulary Instruction Can Help Boost Reading Achievement in US Schools

Distributed by Learning A-Z, the paper shares guidelines for effective, engaging, and intentional vocabulary instruction

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research shows that understanding word meaning accounts for as much as 80 percent of reading comprehension. However, the traditional approach of teaching vocabulary through rote memorization is not highly effective, as many students quickly forget the words they “learned.” In a new white paper titled “ Vocabulary Instruction: Essential for Proficient Reading ,” Dr. Timothy Rasinski, a professor of literacy education at Kent State University and director of its award-winning reading clinic, explains how vocabulary instruction can be made more engaging and effective.



The paper, which is published by Learning A-Z ®, discusses the challenges as well as the importance of vocabulary instruction. It also points out the correlation between ineffectual vocabulary instruction and students’ ongoing lack of literacy progress nationwide. “Inadequate vocabulary acquisition is very likely one of the reasons that US student reading achievement has not progressed for the last 30 years despite numerous national and state literacy initiatives,” said Rasinski.

“Vocabulary Instruction: Essential for Proficient Reading” expands the concept of vocabulary instruction beyond teaching new words or teaching words in isolation. It encourages teachers to weave vocabulary instruction into what students are already reading or studying in different content areas. It describes how teachers can help students learn new meanings for words they already know and explore the meanings and uses of figurative language. Additionally, the paper details the principles of effective, engaging, and intentional vocabulary instruction to guide educators in developing or choosing an effective vocabulary curriculum.

Rasinski holds the Rebecca Tolle and Burton W. Gorman Endowed Chair in Educational Leadership in the School of Teaching, Leadership, and Curriculum at Kent State University. He has written over 200 articles and has authored, co-authored, or edited 50 books or curriculum programs on reading education. He is past-president of the College Reading Association, which also awarded him the A. B. Herr and Laureate Awards for his scholarly contributions to literacy education. In 2010, Dr. Rasinski was elected to the International Reading Hall of Fame.

For a free copy of “Vocabulary Instruction: Essential for Proficient Reading,” visit: https://bit.ly/3exT1ZW .

