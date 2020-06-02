Rugby Africa reinforces its support for all member federations through a solidarity fund

Given the current health crisis, the Rugby Africa Executive Committee (www.RugbyAfrique.com) has approved the immediate release of EUR 170,000.00 from a solidarity fund.

All member federations are eligible for this financial aid to support their rugby communities. Requests from the fund can go towards distribution of food packages, meals, or PPE (masks, hand sanitiser gels, etc.), emergency food and medical support for clubs and players in their respective countries. Federations may use funds depending on their needs, while the financial aid granted will consider the size of the federation and its level of development.

Khaled Babbou, the Rugby Africa President, said: “As centers of shared values, and spaces for individual and group development, our federations play a key role in rugby’s success in Africa. More than ever, the current health crisis is having a major impact on all federations and their clubs, their coaches, and their players – the pillars of Rugby Africa. This financial support supplements a range of initiatives already rolled out to boost our rugby community and highlights the shared values and cooperation dear to our organisation. We must also stand together and continue to do everything we can to support those combating the pandemic.”

Rugby Africa is planning safe, practical protocols at a local level to get back on the playing field and TV screens. The whole community is keen for play to resume. However, the priority remains to help federations deal with this complex situation as best as possible, and ensure health and safety for all.

About Africa Rugby: Established in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously known as the Confederation of African Rugby (CAR), is one of the six regional associations of World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation in charge of managing Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa brings together the African nations that play 15s and 7s rugby, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises Rugby World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Sevens, an Olympic Games qualification competition. Rugby Africa has 39 members, with 22 full and associate members of World Rugby, 10 full and associate members of Rugby Africa, and 16 new countries working with Rugby Africa.