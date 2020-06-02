Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 2 June 2020, 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (152,442) deaths (4,344), and recoveries (63,661) by region:
Central (16,514 cases; 401 deaths; 5,847 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33),Cameroon (6,397; 199; 3,629), Central African Republic (1,011; 2; 23), Chad (790; 66; 539), Congo (618; 20; 179), DRC (3,195; 72; 454), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,655; 17; 722), Sao Tome & Principe (479; 12; 68)
Eastern (17,697; 532; 5,193): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,569; 24; 1,521), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,257; 12; 217), Kenya (2,021; 69; 482), Madagascar (826; 6; 174), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (377; 1; 262), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,023; 79; 361), South Sudan (994; 10; 6), Sudan (5,173; 298; 1,522), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (457; 0; 72)
Northern (45,544; 1,950; 18,852): Algeria (9,513; 661; 5,894), Egypt (26,384; 1,005; 6,447), Libya (156; 5; 52), Mauritania (588; 26; 36), Morocco (7,819; 205; 5,459), Tunisia (1,084; 48; 964)
Southern (36,680; 730; 18,618): Angola (86; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 20), Eswatini (293; 3; 194), Lesotho (2; 0; 1), Malawi (336; 4; 42), Mozambique (254; 2; 97), Namibia (25; 0; 14), South Africa (34,357; 705; 17,291), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (203; 4; 29)
Western (36,007; 731; 15,151): Benin (243; 3; 147), Burkina Faso (883; 53; 741), Cape Verde (458; 4; 210), Cote d'Ivoire (2,951; 33; 1,467), Gambia (25; 1; 20), Ghana (8,070; 36; 2,947), Guinea (3,844; 23; 2,135), Guinea-Bissau (1,339; 8; 67), Liberia (296; 27; 159), Mali (1,315; 78; 744), Niger (958; 65; 844), Nigeria (10,578; 299; 3,122), Senegal (3,739; 42; 1,858), Sierra Leone (865; 46; 475), Togo (443; 13; 215)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).