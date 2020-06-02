NATIONAL VETERANS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) ANNOUNCES FORMER STRATEGIC SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT PROFESSIONAL AND US RANGER JOINS THE NVBDC ADVISORY BOARD

Thomas Loffredo's corporate background and rigorous training to earn Army's elite U.S. Ranger designation makes him a great addition to NVBDC's Advisory Board.

Detroit, MI, June 02, 2020 -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is "Changing How American Businesses Perceive Veteran Owned Companies." Senior leadership is the organization's foundation to accelerate programs, mentorships and increase corporate relationship opportunities for NVBDC certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). The NVBDC Advisory Board is a diverse and inclusive group of high-level men and women involved with procurement and supplier diversity programs from various businesses to support our Officers and Board of Directors.

The National Veterans Business Development Council addressed the need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) of all sizes in the corporate marketplace. It is essential to maintain this mission for our Veterans while staying informed about the needs of our corporate members to help our executive team make organizational decisions. We are Vets helping Vets, supporting Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Business growth, and assisting our corporations to meet their supplier diversity goals. It is essential for our Advisory Board, Officers and Board of Directors, to stay informed.

“It is so important to the NVBDC mission that we appoint our advisors with the right knowledge, a proven track record, and a connection with major corporations to achieve our goals to help our certified Veteran business owners. One of our stated objectives for 2020 was to find and appoint U.S. Military Veterans with a strong corporate procurement background to our board and Tom meets those standards.” said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.

Thomas Loffredo is a result driven leader with the ability to negotiate and effectively collaborate with senior executives and peers by motivating team members and cultivating strategic business and interpersonal relationships. Thomas is a consultant with expertise in strategic sourcing, procurement transformation and technology management. Thomas also has extensive military experience, in the US Army, where he earned the elite US Army Ranger and Airborne designations. With these professional achievements and experience with the US Rangers, Thomas brings exceptional insight to the NVBDC Advisory Board.

Formerly the Director of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement at MetLife, Inc., Thomas was instrumental in transforming the organizational model, contracting structures and service platforms for one of the most significant cost centers in the business with a $400M+ annual spend. Early in his career, Thomas worked for Johnson & Johnson, NYSE, among other major corporations while affiliated with niche technology consulting firms. He has spent a major portion of his career leading the deployment of advanced technologies and practices in strategic sourcing management, driving significant value contribution and improvements.

With over 22 years of experience in Information Technology, technology services, strategic sourcing and procurement, Thomas has negotiated multi-million-dollar contracts with world-class technology corporations, human capital, and professional services providers.

Thomas is the founder of a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB); Patriot Staffing & Services, LLC, a full-service staffing company that provides customized solutions for resource planning, sourcing/procurement, staff augmentation and vendor management. The National Veteran Business Development Council’s motto is Veterans helping Veterans, and our Advisory Board needs to have representation from Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses to stay current with the issues and concerns within the veteran owned business community.

NVBDC’s Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

www.nvbdc.org

Keith King, Founder & CEO National Veteran Business Development Council