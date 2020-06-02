Rutland Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B401955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/01/20 @ 1533 hrs.
STREET: Vermont Route 103
TOWN: Shrewsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement, free from debris.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Ahonen
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end contact damage, totaled.
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Benjamin Dufield
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end contact damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/01/2020 at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Vermont Route 103 north of Town Hill Rd in the Town of Shrewsbury.
Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1, operated by Ryan Ahonen age 21 of Mt. Holly, was traveling northbound when Vehicle #1 crossed the solid double yellow centerline into the southbound travel lane and crashed into vehicle #2, operated by Benjamin Dufield age 49 of Springfield, VT. Dufield was uninjured. Ahonen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and were towed from the scene.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Wallingford Rescue, Mt. Holly Rescue, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
This crash is under investigation, anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.