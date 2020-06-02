Rutland Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B401955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/01/20 @ 1533 hrs.

STREET: Vermont Route 103

TOWN: Shrewsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement, free from debris.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Ahonen

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end contact damage, totaled.

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Benjamin Dufield

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end contact damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/01/2020 at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Vermont Route 103 north of Town Hill Rd in the Town of Shrewsbury.

Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1, operated by Ryan Ahonen age 21 of Mt. Holly, was traveling northbound when Vehicle #1 crossed the solid double yellow centerline into the southbound travel lane and crashed into vehicle #2, operated by Benjamin Dufield age 49 of Springfield, VT. Dufield was uninjured. Ahonen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and were towed from the scene.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Wallingford Rescue, Mt. Holly Rescue, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

This crash is under investigation, anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.