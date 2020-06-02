Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Products Made of GOTS Certified Organic Cotton

An industry leader in selling cotton products is using 100% certified cotton.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced all its products are made of GOTS certified organic cotton.

"Our goal is to always provide customers with the very best that we have to offer, and we're staying true to our commitment," said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart. "It is in the spirit of the commitment, we make sure that all our products are made of 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

Organic Cotton Mart continues to add new products to its online store. The company recently launched organic cotton cheesecloth, organic cotton swaddle blankets, and organic cotton mesh & fabric tote bags.

The company’s products have received glowing reviews, including the cloth bags sold by it. A customer identified as Joyce said, "I have been using cloth bags since the mid-'70s and decided to try out these organic cotton bags. I am delighted with this purchase. The bags are very well crafted, their design is ingenious, the texture is pleasurable, and the assortment will take care of all of my shopping needs. Thank you for an amazing product and for caring about Mother Earth."

Another customer Sheshaprasad Krishnapura also recommended the product. "Extremely well made, comfortably built-in handle and closing clasp. The major advantage is that the bags are machine washable. I bought 2 of them."

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/pages/zero-waste-lifestyle

