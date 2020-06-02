Propylene Carbonate（PPC) Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
The global Propylene Carbonate（PPC） market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Propylene Carbonate（PPC） volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Carbonate（PPC） market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Propylene Carbonate（PPC） in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Propylene Carbonate（PPC） manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
LyondellBasell Industries
Huntsman
Shangdong ShiDa ShengHua Chemical
Daze Group
Shandong depu chemical industry science&technology co.,ltd
HaiKe Group
Linyi Evergreen Chemical
Shandong Feiyang Chemical Co., Ltd
Lixing Chemical
Fengling Group Fengming Chemical Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Battery level
Industrial grade
Segment by Application
Electronic industry
Polymer industry
Chemical industry
