Propylene Carbonate（PPC) Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propylene Carbonate（PPC) Market

The global Propylene Carbonate（PPC） market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Propylene Carbonate（PPC） volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Carbonate（PPC） market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Propylene Carbonate（PPC） in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Propylene Carbonate（PPC） manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

LyondellBasell Industries

Huntsman

Shangdong ShiDa ShengHua Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong depu chemical industry science&technology co.,ltd

HaiKe Group

Linyi Evergreen Chemical

Shandong Feiyang Chemical Co., Ltd

Lixing Chemical

Fengling Group Fengming Chemical Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Battery level

Industrial grade

Segment by Application

Electronic industry

Polymer industry

Chemical industry

