Violation of Conditions of Release/Jay
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A501940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Berlandy
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:05/31/2020 2112
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westover rd, Jay
VIOLATION:Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED:Sara Hall
AGE:37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Jay VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/31/2020 it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Sara Hall was in violation of her conditions of release. Investigations revealed Hall had contacted violated her conditions of release by contacting a complainant and was cited.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:07/06/2020 0830
COURT:Orleans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881