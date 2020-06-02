Violation of Conditions of Release/Jay

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A501940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Berlandy

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:05/31/2020 2112

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westover rd, Jay

VIOLATION:Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED:Sara Hall

AGE:37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Jay VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/31/2020 it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Sara Hall was in violation of her conditions of release. Investigations revealed Hall had contacted violated her conditions of release by contacting a complainant and was cited.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:07/06/2020 0830

COURT:Orleans

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881