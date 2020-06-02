Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer: Black Lives Matter, and the Killing Must Stop Now

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today expressing support of those marching in honor of George Floyd and many other African-American men and women who have been killed and condemning the remarks made by the President today:

“Americans across the country are grieving the loss of life of George Floyd and so many African-American men and women who have been victims of deadly racism and violence that continue to plague our country. We are seeing great pain, anger, fear, and frustration at the loss of these lives without accountability. Black lives matter, and the killing must stop now. Our nation’s leaders have a moral responsibility to listen to those who are grieving and say: we see you, we hear you, and we are with you.    “I continue to stand in solidarity with those who are peacefully marching to honor the life of George Floyd and many others. When Americans protest peacefully, that is a sign of our nation’s strength, and undoubtedly there is cause to march. When leaders listen to those crying out for justice, that is strength as well.  I commend governors, mayors, and law enforcement leaders who have shown such strength.    “Rather than bring the nation together, President Trump has rejected that avenue, choosing instead to stoke tensions, to drive people apart, and to incite rather than calm. Our nation watched in horror this evening as he threatened to put down peaceful protests with military force – immediately after peaceful protestors were tear gassed in front of the White House so he could hold a photo op. Shame on him for fanning the flames; shame on him for seeking to divide his own people.   “I hope that, in the days ahead, Americans can embrace our strengths by reaching out in brotherhood and sisterhood to one another, honoring George Floyd’s memory by working together to repair the America that so tragically failed him. House Democrats, led by the Congressional Black Caucus, will continue to stand with those who rally for justice, equality, and the truths, declared by our Founders, that all are ‘created equal.’ We will continue to call for Senate action on the Emmett Till Antilynching Act as well as pursue legislation to ensure justice, to put in place accountability, and to end this loss of life.”

Hoyer: Black Lives Matter, and the Killing Must Stop Now

