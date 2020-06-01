SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. - COTY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In November 2019, Coty announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Then, on May 29, 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, had provided the magazine with misleading financial information about her company.

On this news, Coty’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 13.4%, to close at $3.63 per share on May 29, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.