Looking Good: NAUMD Names Best Dressed Businesses in North America
NAUMD recognizes the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Award®. Since 1978, the IOY Awards have recognized cutting edge programs.
As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annual competition honors best apparel programs and suppliers; J.W. Marriott, Alaska Air named “Best of the Best”
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has just announced the winners of the 2020 Image of the Year (IOY) Award® competition, an annual program that recognizes the most fashionable, forward-thinking and innovative commercial apparel designs and the businesses that wear them.
Ten companies received the best dressed nod. Of these, two tied for the prestigious “Best of the Best” award: J.W. Marriott and Alaska Air. Seattle-based fashion designer Luly Yang and Unisync, a Canadian manufacturer, worked in partnership to create Alaska Air's award-winning look. The stylish garments are also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, tested and found to be free from levels of substances known to be harmful to human health.
“Best of the Best” co-winner J.W. Marriott wanted a wardrobe that was elegant and added to their brand story. Working with Design Collective by Cintas, their supplier, they chose easy care, yet luxurious fabrics that provide associates with the flexibility to mix, match, and merchandise the garments within their job function. Colors were inspired by the J.W. Brand color palette - neutral greys with accents of a warm blush.
The complete list of 2020's Image of the Year Award® Winners is:
• Alaska Airlines, created by Unisync Group Limited and Luly Yang
• J.W. Marriott, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Mr. C. Coconut Grove, created by J.A. Uniforms
• Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, created by Universal Orlando
• Palms Casino Resort, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Universal City Walk - Bigfire™, created by Universal Orlando
• Chase Bank, created by Lands' End Business Outfitters
• UCI Health, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Huntington Bank, created by Twin Hill
• United Parcel Service, created by Aramark Uniform Services
For over four decades, the NAUMD’s Image of the Year Award® Competition has honored uniform manufacturers, distributors and end users that have mastered the concept of fashion and function within image and market planning. Specifically designed to assist in identifying staff and professionals, image apparel can also extend a company’s brand, increase safety, enhance interior décor and improve employee morale. “As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers,” noted NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.
A planned awards dinner was canceled due to the health pandemic, and there was talk about scrapping the entire program until 2021, but that was eventually reconsidered. “So much of life had already been canceled. To void the accomplishments of those who produced great apparel and uniform programs simply didn't feel right,” explained Zalkin. “So while we can't host a physical awards night this year, we will still honor the achievements of 2020. Doing so is important and appropriate, and proof that better days are ahead.” All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Image of the Year Award® by visiting www.naumd.com
