SteinLaw Obtains a $1 Million Settlement for a Victim Involved in a Commercial Property Shooting

Victim involved in a commercial property shooting gets a $1 million settlement after calling the experienced Florida injury lawyers at SteinLaw.

We thoroughly investigated the shooting, including police reports and security measures to establish liability to achieve the $1 million settlement,” — Lead Attorney Jason Brenner

MIAMI, FL , USA , June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through aggressive litigation tactics against the property owner, the Florida injury lawyers at SteinLaw successfully obtained a $1 million settlement for a client who was a victim of a shooting on a commercial property.

In most cases, a property owner can be found responsible for a shooting that occurs on their property due to unsafe conditions or negligent security. Under Florida law, people who are allowed on the property are owed a duty of care. If an invitee is hurt in a shooting at someone else’s property, the property owner can be legally liable for the shooting.

After establishing that the property owner is responsible, the next step is proving that the property owner’s negligence led to a breach of their duty of care. In other words, the property owner failed to take adequate security measures to prevent the shooting.

“We thoroughly investigated the shooting, including police reports and security measures to establish liability to achieve the $1 million settlement,” says Lead Attorney Jason Brenner. “We’re proud that our client can now focus on recovery and rebuilding his life after this traumatic experience.”

The experienced premises liability lawyers at SteinLaw are well familiar with the several components that are needed to find a property owner liable in a shooting. They help victims and their families seek the compensation they deserve.

Brandon Stein, the owner and founder of SteinLaw, strongly believes in the importance of client customer service. At SteinLaw, clients are provided with their lawyer’s direct phone number in order to achieve a level of comfort while their case is being properly handled.

More about SteinLaw

The SteinLaw experienced injury lawyers focus on helping accident victims who have been injured or hurt by someone else’s negligence or wrongful conduct. The firm helps victims and their loved ones across Florida and has offices located in Aventura, Ft. Myers, Miami, Tampa, Weston and Ft. Lauderdale.



For more information about SteinLaw, visit our website https://www.steinlaw.com/ or call us at (877) 783-4652.