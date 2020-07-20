Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Expedited Compensation-not a 'Free' Booklet

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results.” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Kansas to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will know how to get the best possible compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure and typically they can expedite compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran frequently can exceed a million dollars.

"Because of the Coronavirus 2020 might go down as the worst year for Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation in decades-not because the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds ran out of money-but because Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus-and they died. If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Kansas please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the US Navy prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.