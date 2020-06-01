State Public Works Board announces June broadband infrastructure webinars

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Public Works Board is hosting two broadband infrastructure webinars in June:

Stakeholder Roundtable, June 17, 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

This online meeting provides an update on development of the Public Works Board broadband program. The Zoom webinar will engage stakeholders and partners in an open discussion about completed work, where the program is headed, and current stakeholder efforts and projects.

Phone access is available for those unable to access the webinar by computer. Call-in number: 253-215-8782, meeting number: 91167768265, passcode: 776314. Focus of this stakeholder roundtable is on policy development and implementation.

Broadband construction funding application workshop, June 18, 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

This Zoom webinar is a workshop for those interested in applying for Public Works Board broadband construction grants and loans. The Board anticipates opening this funding cycle on July 13, 2020. Workshop participants with receive clear guidance on completing a successful application, including the statutory pre-requisite activities that must be completed prior to applying. While attendance at this webinar is not required for application, it is a great opportunity to receive guidance and clarify any questions.

Phone access is available for those unable to access the webinar by computer. Call-in number: 253-215-8782, meeting number: 97889980730, passcode: 549340.

“These workshops represent the final stages in program development for the PWB broadband program,” said Board Chair Scott Hutsell. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in this state and, whether we are talking about telemedicine, distance learning, or e-commerce, the need for a real world broadband solution is clear. The PWB is proud to be a part of that solution with a broadband program designed to ensure that communities can address their needs with a long-term solution that fits their unique situation.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, both of these webinars will be recorded and posted on the Public Works Board website.

###

Contacts:

Shelley Westall, Public Works Board Broadband Program Director, 360-725-3162

Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, 206-256-6106