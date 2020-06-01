Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road/Lane Closures Begin June 8 as NDOT Resurfaces Centerville Lane in Douglas County

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Closures will be in place June 8-17 on Centerville Lane/State Route 756 in Douglas County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway. 

Centerville Lane will be resurfaced between U.S. 395 and State Route 88. Various road and lane closures will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 6a.m. to 4:30p.m. daily in the following phases beginning June 8 and ending June 17:

  • PHASE 1 (June 8-9): State Route 756 (Gilman Avenue) closed between U.S. 395 and Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville. Posted detours available. Southbound U.S. 395 near the Gilman Avenue intersection also reduced to one lane, with a 25mph highway speed limit. 
  • PHASE 2: Centerville Lane closed to northbound traffic between Douglas Avenue and Waterloo Lane. Posted detours available. One-way traffic allowed in the southbound direction.
  • PHASE 3: Lane closures between Waterloo Lane and State Route 88. Traffic allowed in both directions, with pilot car and traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel. Posted detours available.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are to be expected. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. 

The chip seal will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics. 

