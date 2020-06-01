Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RELEASE: Public Comment Period Begins for 2020-2021 Annual Monitoring Network Plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division Air Quality, is accepting comments for changes to the division’s 2020-2021 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Network Plan. The proposed changes are required to be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) annually.

Every year the monitoring network is re-evaluated and adjusted to ensure it is providing adequate coverage. In past years, these adjustments included starting new air quality monitors, shutting down monitors, or simply relocating established monitors.

People who are unable to access the document via the website may contact Patrick Butler using the contact information below to make an appointment to review or obtain a copy. Comments will be accepted until June 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.

TO SUBMIT COMMENTS:

Email comments to DENR.DAQ.Ask_Ambient@lists.ncmail.net

or

mail written comments to:

Patrick Butler

NC Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

(919) 707-8719

(919) 707-8402 (fax)

 

The network plan summary and public notice can be found here.

