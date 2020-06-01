Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - District Court Staff Attorney

Salary $82,572.00 Annually

Location Grand Forks, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 1 - Administration

Job Number 2020-U1-GF-24-SADC2

Closing 6/15/2020 11:59 PM Central

The Staff Attorney-District Court is responsible for providing extensive legal research and analysis of legal issues and cases pending before the North Dakota District Courts and making recommendations on the proposed disposition of cases.  Assists judges and judicial referees by applying legal principles and research in the drafting and writing of judicial orders and provides support services on other related matters.

See the full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2787186/staff-attorney-district-court?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Job Announcement - District Court Staff Attorney

