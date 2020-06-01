Streamline Results and Carefree Boat Club Create Digital Marketing Partnership
Streamline Results, a Thousand Oaks-based Search Engine Marketing company, ink a partnership to help 87 of Carefree Boat Clubs individual locations with SEO.
We are very excited about this partnership because after speaking with several location owners, there is a real need for improvement in this area and we are here to help them achieve these results. ”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamline Results, an SEO company in Thousand Oaks, partners together with the largest private boat club in the United States, Carefree Boat Club. Carefree Boat Club has 87 locations now locations with Hilton Head & Canaveral opening this month. Streamline Results is now the preferred Digital Marketing company for each one of these locations and will help facilitate great online exposure for these locations.
— Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results eats, lives, and breathes online marketing and pride itself in being a results-driven digital marketing company that always focuses on the end result, conversions. A great portion of Streamline Results responsibilities will be in driving local traffic to each one of the 87 locations. Using existing properties like the clubs Google My Business listing and leveraging local sites Yelp, Porch, Nextdoor, and much more, the clubs are expecting to get a surge in high-quality traffic to their website from these local SEO efforts.
Carefree Boat Club has a unique approach to its private boat club. With an initiation fee and a small monthly premium, you can access their entire fleet of boats on an unlimited basis year-round. Simply sign out the boat, use it, and return it. You can save thousands of dollars a year by using the Carefree Boat Club instead of owning your own boat. Carefree also cycles through their boats around every 2-3 years, so the boats that are being used are always in great shape and are newer models.
