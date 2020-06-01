WYO 120 pavement chip sealing scheduled next week on Meeteetse Rim

Chip sealing of a $2.6 million pavement improvement project is scheduled for next week between Meeteetse and Cody.

"The fog seal and chip seal is scheduled to begin June 2," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "During this work, expect delays and reduced speed limits through the work zone."

Prime contractor on the 5.4-mile Meeteetse Rim project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The WYO 120 project begins north of Meeteetse just west of Greybull River Road (milepost 57.924) to north of Meeteetse Rim (milepost 63.065).

Contract completion date is June 30, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.