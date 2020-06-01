Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second Gypsy Moth Treatment in Houston and Wabasha Counties Scheduled for Tuesday, June 2

On Tuesday, June 2, The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is planning a second treatment to eradicate gypsy moth infestations in two areas in southeast Minnesota, one near Hokah in Houston County and another near Oak Center in Wabasha County.

The aerial treatment will start as early as 5:25 a.m. The MDA uses a low-flying airplane which will be traveling up to a half mile outside the treatment area as it navigates through the gypsy moth infestation sites. The MDA apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the noise of the plane.

The treatment product, Foray/Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), is a biological product that is certified organic for food crops. It has no known health effects for humans, pets, birds, fish, livestock, bees, and other non-caterpillar insects. However, residents can avoid it by staying indoors during the treatment and keeping windows closed until a half hour after application. Residents can cover gardens or turn on sprinklers during the treatment if they wish. Any residue, which does not cause damage to outdoor items, can be removed with soapy water.

The MDA has set up an Arrest the Pest Info Line at 1-888-545-MOTH with the latest details about treatment date and time. On the morning of the treatment, residents can call the phone number with any questions they may have. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. The MDA's website (www.mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments) also has information about gypsy moths and control efforts, and residents can sign up for email or text updates about treatment progress.

Treatment areas:

Hokah, Houston County: The treatment area is approximately 1,620 acres and is 1.5 miles west of Hokah. Union Ridge Road runs through the middle of the proposed treatment area (SEE MAP).

Oak Center, Wabasha County: The treatment area is approximately 1,420 acres and is located approximately three miles north of Zumbrota Falls. US Highway 63 runs through the middle of the area (SEE MAP).

Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 1-888-545-6684 or Arrest.the.Pest@state.mn.us with questions regarding gypsy moth and the planned treatments.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

