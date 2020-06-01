Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,160 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate On Its Series S Preference Shares

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States. 
All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S (“Series S Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.S).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 0.942680% (3.74% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.235670 per share, payable on September 30, 2020.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate On Its Series S Preference Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.