30th Anniversary of Peekskill Farmers Market Opens Amid New Policies, New Management Team

Peekskill Farmers Market celebrates 30 years of providing fresh food alternatives to the local community.

PEEKSKILL, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peekskill Farmers Market, a staple in the Peekskill community for decades, will open on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 8am to 2pm at 1 Bank Street, Peekskill, New York, in celebration of the market's 30th Anniversary. The market, which is presented by the Peekskill Business Improvement District, provides a fresh alternative food source for downtown residents and increases foot traffic into downtown businesses.

Today, the market's mission is even more relevant as the need for healthy food alternatives increases and downtown businesses, closed for three months, start to reopen. In addition, the market is being managed by Events to Remember, an award winning event management and public relations firm based out of Westchester County. Events To Remember, founded by Chereese Jervis-Hill sixteen years ago, looks forward to bringing the Peekskill Farmers Market to the community and furthering the mission of the Peekskill BID.

“We are excited to cut the ribbon on our much anticipated 2020 Peekskill Farmers Market,” said Brian Fassett, President of the Board of Directors of the Peekskill Business Improvement District. “The BID Board is delighted to engage the services of a professional event company with strong management ability, creative vision, and a refreshing team approach to managing the market.”

To start with, in accordance with state-wide directives, the number of vendors will be limited so as to allow proper distancing, but will expand over time. Vendors scheduled for the opening weekend include Fi-Dough Inc., Healthway Farms, Irvington Delight Market, KDA Seafood, Picklelicious, Rolling Ridge Farm, and Satori Unlimited. Shoppers will have the opportunity to shop for fresh produce from Healthway Farms and Rolling Ridge Farm, pick up their favorite seafood items from KDA Seafood, enjoy flavorful pickles and olives from Picklelicious, partake in delicious artisan breads and baked goods from Satori Unlimited, satisfy their appetites with hummus, baba ganoush, falafel wraps, and other homemade Middle Eastern cuisine from Irvington Delight Market, and add some tasty organic treats for their dogs at home by visiting Fi-Dough Inc.

“As we re-open the market for the thirtieth anniversary season we open under very different circumstances. We have implemented a series of protocols including wearing proper face coverings and adhering to proper social distancing. We ask that market-goers be kind, considerate, patient, and respectful of the new policies put in place. We are hopeful, as time goes on, that we can ease these restrictions,” said Bill Powers, Executive Director of the Peekskill BID.

The market is introducing numerous COVID-19 precautions, all new this year as market management intends to follow state, county and local directives as well as best practices. An exclusive shopping hour from 8am to 9am will be set aside for seniors, 60 years of age and older, and those with compromised immune systems. We ask that the community work with us to give our seniors and those in need, that special time block.

Patrons Care and their Responsibilities:

• All patrons must wear a proper face covering before entering the market, and keep it on at all times while in the market. Face masks will be provided to

those at no charge should they need one.

• All patrons are asked to maintain six foot distancing at all times between fellow market-goers and vendors.

• Once you make your purchases, please leave quickly.

• Limit number of family member shoppers to 1-2.

• Vendors and their staff will only be allowed to handle products and customers must not touch any produce or products until after they have purchased.

• Please do not shake hands, hug, or make contact with others at the market.

• If you are sick, please stay home.

• We ask all patrons to be kind, considerate, patient, and respectful of vendors, staff, and fellow patrons.

Market Management Care and their Responsibilities:

• Seniors (60+) and those with health issues that are vulnerable will be the only shoppers permitted to shop from 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

• Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available for you free of charge at both entrances.

• Staff will regulate the number of people allowed into the market to ensure safe distancing.

• Use of sidewalks as one way exits only, please work with us to keep everyone safe.

• No dogs or other animals (except service animals) will be permitted.

• We will be following state, county, and local directives as well as best practices.

• Market management reserves the right to ask any customer to leave for any reason.

Vendors Care and their Responsibilities:

• Vendors will wear face coverings.

• No bare hands allowed by vendors when touching food items.

• No food sampling permitted.

• Most foods will be pre-packaged.

• All farm stands must use vinyl or plastic table covers for easy sanitizing.

• All vendors will be sanitizing their stands regularly and frequently contacted surfaces will be wiped down often.

• Regulate the number of customers at their booth at one time.

• Contact-less payment methods will be offered if available.

• Farmers and vendors can be temperature checked upon arrival.

• Vendors who are ill, or showing signs of illness, must stay home.

As a community, we can help flatten the curve. For more information about this year’s Farmers Market, please visit www.discoverpeekskill.com or contact market managers Chereese Jervis-Hill or Barbara Gips at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com, (914) 396-7664 or at BarbaraG@EventsRemember.com, (914) 844-1890.