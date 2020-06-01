School District Budgeting – Additional Assistance | Nebraska Department of Education

2020/21 BUDGET MATERIALS

On or before July 1, 2020, the documents will be available on the Auditor of Public Accounts website and the FOS/School District Budgeting website.

SCHOOL FINANCE & BUDGET WEBINAR

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (9:30 AM to 12:00 PM CST). This webinar will provide information on the budget process and State Aid. Further details will be posted prior to June 24 on the FOS/Webinars webpage.

NEW SUPERINTENDENT ORIENTATION

06/01/2020 Update – If you are a new Superintendent, Business Manager or Bookkeeper and would like to attend the New Superintendent Orientation, please send an email to Micki Iverson (micki.iverson@nebraska.gov). It is likely that the orientations will be held virtually this year. More information will be available within the month.

There will be two orientations for “new” superintendents and their bookkeepers in July (see below). The focus of these orientations is to help individuals (who are starting their first year or completing their first year as a superintendent) become comfortable with the budget process and related school finance issues. Invitations and registration information will be sent directly to this group of “new” superintendents by the end of June; however, any superintendent and their bookkeeper may register to attend these orientations.

DATE TIME Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:30 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:30 a.m. To 3:00 p.m.

BUDGET ASSISTANCE

Team members are available to answer budget questions and provide assistance by telephone, email, or through Zoom meetings. To schedule an appointment, contact one of the individuals listed below.

Program Contacts: