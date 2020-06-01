Pamela Goetting Joins Heartland Bank as SVP, Director of the Northern Kentucky Region

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHALL, Ohio, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that Pamela Goetting has joined Heartland Bank as SVP, Director of the Northern Kentucky Region. In this new leadership role, Pam will oversee the retail, commercial banking, residential mortgage and treasury management operations at all three branch offices recently acquired in the Victory Community Bank merger.



“We are very fortunate to have an accomplished and experienced community banker like Pam join our team to lead Heartland’s expansion into the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region,” said G. Scott McComb, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank. “Her long-time leadership and philanthropic involvement speaks volumes of her ability to lead our regional team as we enter this vibrant market.”

Goetting brings over 30 years of banking experience, all in the Northern Kentucky market, in numerous capacities including retail, business banking, commercial lending, private banking and marketing. Her expertise in financial analysis, client management and customer service contributes to her focus on collaboration and communication to assist her clients with accomplishing their banking goals.

Dedicated to the Northern Kentucky community, she serves on several local boards, including the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Florence Rotary Club Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cincinnati Foreign Trade Zone and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District.

“Our local team is energized and ready to share Heartland’s personalized financial services and technology solutions with Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati,” Goetting said. “For over 100 years, Heartland has lived its values in supporting individuals, businesses and organizations to enrich lives in their communities. We are committed to serving the needs of our clients and growing our organization in this exciting market expansion.”

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices, and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of December 31, 2019. In September 2019, Heartland common stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.