Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2026; Rising Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emission to Spur Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key players covered are Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, AUDI AG, BMW AG, and more player profiled in fuel cell vehicle market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fuel cell vehicle market size is predicted to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. The growing focus towards environment protection and safety will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Buses & Coaches), By End-User (Private, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 446.7 million in 2018.



COVID-19 Impact on Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,



Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fuel-cell-vehicle-market-102421







Market Driver:

Development of Fuel-efficient Vehicle to Enable Expansion

The rising inclination of OEMs for the development of efficient, and cleaner powertrain will enable speedy expansion of the market. The increasing technological advancement in fuel cell stack will drive the market. The growing demand for robust passenger cars and commercial vehicles will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The implementation of stringent laws for the usage of a hydrogen fuel cell in vehicles will further aid the expansion of the global market during the forecast period. For example, in the U.K., in 2018, the metropolitan police have added 21 Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicles to their emergency response team, forming the world’s first hydrogen-powered fleet. The growing concerns about carbon emissions will further foster the growth of the market. The rising demand for fuel-efficient and zero-emission vehicles will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing awareness about the adverse effects of emissions on the environment will impel car manufacturers to implement fuel cell technology in the vehicles, which, in turn, will augur well for the market.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fuel-cell-vehicle-market-102421





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising government initiatives for the usage of fuel cell vehicles in Japan will aid growth in the region. The rising government support such as subsidies for the purchase of the vehicles will further augment healthy growth in the region.

Europe is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period. France is a leader in this region owing to the massive deployment of commercial vehicles for public and government usage in the country. North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles in the region. The rising government support for the deployment of zero-emission vehicles will further enhance the growth prospects in the region.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Fuel Cell Vehicle Market are:

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota, Aichi, Japan)

Hyundai Motor Company (Seoul, South Korea)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg)

AUDI AG (Zwickau, Germany)

BMW AG (Munich, Germany)

Key Development:

January 2018: Hyundai announced the launch of Hyundai Nexo. This lightweight vehicle offers 380 miles of driving range, better than any FCEV or electric vehicle battery

September 2019: BMW AG introduced i Hydrogen NEXT vehicle. The BMW Group is validating the ability of electrified vehicles by unveiling the hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicle.





Quick Buy - Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102421







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Private Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fuel-cell-vehicle-market-102421







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Bike Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Propulsion Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle), By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickle Metal Hydride, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/fuel-cell-vehicle-market-9652

