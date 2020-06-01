VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

With the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Attorney General Moody will launch a week-long Twitter campaign to encourage Floridians to prepare and stay informed about storm-related scams. Follow the campaign on Twitter using #WeatherTheStormOAG.

Price gouging is one of the most common consumer complaints reported during hurricane season. Florida’s tough price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims for a second time after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration.

While Florida is currently under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers should know that essential commodities protected under the current declaration differ from those covered during a hurricane declaration.

For more information about price gouging, click