Secretary LaRose Certifies 2020 Presidential Primary Election Results

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today certified the official results of the 2020 Presidential Primary Election. The Secretary’s signature today marks the completion of the official canvass.

Ohio’s primary election had 1,834,465 votes cast from Wednesday, February 19th through Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. 

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office after Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections submitted their final canvas numbers. A list of all 88 county boards of election is available here.

 

Taking the lessons learned from this primary election, Secretary LaRose has proposed some small changes to election law that provide for a safe, secure, and accessible election this November. The improvements will ensure Ohioans continue to have the options they are used to – in-person, absentee, and early voting.

