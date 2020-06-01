Anglers are reminded that it is illegal to import minnows and other forms of live aquatic bait into North Dakota.

Anglers should buy bait from a licensed North Dakota retail bait vendor. Bait vendors can properly identify species and have taken steps to ensure all bait is clean of any aquatic nuisance species.

For more information, refer to the 2020-22 North Dakota Fishing Guide, available at license vendors or online at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.