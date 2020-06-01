Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor McKee Provides Congressional Delegation, SBA with Feedback from Small Businesses on Federal Support Programs

April 11, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee held a conference call on Saturday morning with representatives of Rhode Island's federal delegation and the Small Business Administration to discuss CARES Act assistance being offered to the small business community.

Mark Hayward, District Director of the Small Business Administration Rhode Island Office gave an overview of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and how these programs would benefit local business, employers, and employees who are out of work due to the impact of COVID-19. Lt. Governor McKee provided the group with feedback on the programs that he received during his twice-weekly small business conference calls. Lt. Governor McKee will follow up with a letter to Senator Jack Reed outlining recommendations to enhance the programs and further help the small business community.

