Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Sioux Falls May 16 - Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Rapid City Business

May 31, 2020

Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Sioux Falls

 

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Sunday, May 31, that a patron of Planet Fitness at 1509 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

The individual visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

    • May 23rd from 5:15 pm -7:00 pm
    • May 26th from 5:30 pm -7:00 pm

 

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

 

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

 

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.
  • Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

 

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately.
  • Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
  • Avoid contact with other people.
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

 

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.

 

