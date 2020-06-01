Angola and France discuss economic impact of covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 1 - Angolan president, João Lourenço, and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held a telephone conversation on Monday, which addressed current issues, especially the impact of covid-19 on the world economy and its reflections in Angola. ,

According to a note from the President of the Republic's Press Secretariat, João Lourenço provided a full report to his French counterpart of what is being done by the Angolan Government.

The Angolan Head of State highlighted the investment of resources in the acquisition of biosafety means and equipment, to face the virus, the determined response of the business class, so that the economy continues to function and, above all, that it is diversified.

According to the document, on the phone, the two heads of state also addressed the issue of debt relief for African countries, for which there is an initiative at G-20 level, "with a very committed role of France.

President João Lourenço expressed Angola's interest in joining this initiative, which he has already done through actions being undertaken by the Ministry of Finance.

João Lourenço and Emmanuel Macron also took the opportunity to address regional issues, such as the current political situation in the Central African Republic and instability that has arisen on the border between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The Angolan statesman spoke of the need to work towards the timely holding of the planned elections in the Central African Republic.

With regard to the moment of border tension between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, they expressed the hope that the steps being taken by the mediator, President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo, would be crowned with success.

Angola-France cooperation

Diplomatic relations between the two States were established in February 1976.

The foundations for bilateral cooperation were laid in 1982 with the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement.

The two countries share a number of economic interests and bilateral trade reached 1.4 billion Euros in 2013.

In 2014, imports from France to Angola reached an estimated 770 million Euros.

Imports basically consist of equipment used by oil industry, food products and various goods of consumption.

Angola exports crude oil to France. The French company Total became the first oil operator in Angola, with a daily production of around 650,000 barrels.

Both countries have strong cultural and scientific cooperation, especially in the field of higher education.

This cooperation was reinforced with the agreement signed on April 29, 2014 in higher education and staff training fields, valid for five years.