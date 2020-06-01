President calls for greater attention to children

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 1 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, asked for more attention to the children, in a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, which deprives them of attending classes, playing with friends, living with grandparents and other relatives and leading, in short, a normal life.,

In a message of congratulations to which Angop had access, on the occasion of the International Children's Day, which is being celebrated today, the Angolan Head of State says that the little ones are thus affected from a very young age by a potentially traumatizing situation, which will possibly mark them for the rest of their lives, if we do not "take the appropriate measures to avoid it".

"Among the many measures the government has been taking to alleviate the effects of the health, economic and social crisis, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to give maximum attention to children, not only gradually creating the conditions for their safe return to school, but also taking special care of those who are in a more vulnerable situation", the president said.

João Lourenço appeals to parents and guardians, teachers and other training agents to dedicate themselves to the arduous but rewarding task of defending children, as they are the greatest guarantee of the continuity of the defence of the noble values of patriotism, love of neighbour and solidarity in the construction of a better country for all.

June 1st was celebrated for the first time in 1950 as World Children's Day.

It is celebrated at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than six million people are infected with the coronavirus (more than 300,000 dead), among them, unfortunately, children under one year old and adolescents.