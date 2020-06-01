VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
Below are some important hurricane preparedness tips from the guide:
- Know evacuation routes, noting that some shelters may not be open this year due to COVID-19;
- Stock up on food, water and emergency supplies—including supplies that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and cloth face coverings;
- Verify that storm-related products are actually hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
- After the storm, be wary of any contractor who approaches unsolicited or offers to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; and
- Research recovery charities before giving, as solicitations increase following a disaster and so do charity scams designed to profit off the goodwill of others.
With the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Attorney General Moody will launch a week-long Twitter campaign to encourage Floridians to prepare and stay informed about storm-related scams. Follow the campaign on Twitter using #WeatherTheStormOAG.
Price gouging is one of the most common consumer complaints reported during hurricane season. Florida’s tough price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims for a second time after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration.
While Florida is currently under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers should know that essential commodities protected under the current declaration differ from those covered during a hurricane declaration.
For more information about price gouging, clickhere.
See below for downloadable, printable and shareable brochures and posters with information on price gouging:The Florida Attorney General’s Office aggressively investigates all reports of price gouging and works with businesses and consumers in real-time to stop potentially unlawful price increases so Floridians can afford essential storm-related commodities when needed most. Consumers should stay mindful of essential products and prices and plan ahead of time to prepare for a storm.
Along with the start of hurricane season, June also marks the one-year anniversary of Attorney General Moody launchingthe NO SCAM reporting app available for iPhone and Android devices in both English and Spanish. The NO SCAM app offers a user-friendly alternative for Floridians who suspect price gouging and want to report instances during a declared state of emergency. To report price gouging, download the NO SCAM app, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.
Friday, May 29 also marked the beginning of the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which lasts through Thursday, June 4. Floridians should prepare for hurricane season now by taking advantage of the tax break to save on storm-related items, such as batteries, flashlights, radios, tie-down kits and more. For more information on the sales tax holiday, clickhere.