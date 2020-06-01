Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today and runs through the end of November. Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to review the preparedness guide now and understand that planning will be different this year as Floridians continue to take measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As Floridians, we know that hurricanes are an unfortunate reality of living in our beautiful state. As we continue to deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19, it is equally important that we not drop the ball on our preparedness for hurricane season. The safety of you, your family, pets and property, depends on you preparing now.”

Entering hurricane season with already two named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season to be “extremely active” with 13 to 19 named storms. The Attorney General’s Hurricane Guide could serve as a useful tool to help families prepare with helpful tips, resources and information.

Below are some important hurricane preparedness tips from the guide:
  • Know evacuation routes, noting that some shelters may not be open this year due to COVID-19;
  • Stock up on food, water and emergency supplies—including supplies that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and cloth face coverings;
  • Verify that storm-related products are actually hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
  • After the storm, be wary of any contractor who approaches unsolicited or offers to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; and
  • Research recovery charities before giving, as solicitations increase following a disaster and so do charity scams designed to profit off the goodwill of others.
To view more tips in the Attorney General’s 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.

With the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Attorney General Moody will launch a week-long Twitter campaign to encourage Floridians to prepare and stay informed about storm-related scams. Follow the campaign on Twitter using #WeatherTheStormOAG.

Price gouging is one of the most common consumer complaints reported during hurricane season. Florida’s tough price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims for a second time after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration.

While Florida is currently under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers should know that essential commodities protected under the current declaration differ from those covered during a hurricane declaration.

For more information about price gouging, click

here.

See below for downloadable, printable and shareable brochures and posters with information on price gouging:

 The Florida Attorney General’s Office aggressively investigates all reports of price gouging and works with businesses and consumers in real-time to stop potentially unlawful price increases so Floridians can afford essential storm-related commodities when needed most. Consumers should stay mindful of essential products and prices and plan ahead of time to prepare for a storm.

Along with the start of hurricane season, June also marks the one-year anniversary of Attorney General Moody launching

the NO SCAM reporting app available for iPhone and Android devices in both English and Spanish. The NO SCAM app offers a user-friendly alternative for Floridians who suspect price gouging and want to report instances during a declared state of emergency. To report price gouging, download the NO SCAM app, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Friday, May 29 also marked the beginning of the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which lasts through Thursday, June 4. Floridians should prepare for hurricane season now by taking advantage of the tax break to save on storm-related items, such as batteries, flashlights, radios, tie-down kits and more. For more information on the sales tax holiday, click

here.

