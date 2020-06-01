Chime Technologies Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Lead Nurturing Innovator Named Company of the Year in Real Estate

PHOENIX, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chime Technologies , an operating system for the real estate industry, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of "Company of the Year – Real Estate" for the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.



As real estate agents and brokers grapple with the impact of COVID-19, many are seeking out opportunities to connect and convert with high-quality leads as efficiently as possible. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chime’s platform integrates all the critical components agents and brokers needed to generate, capture, and nurture leads to close. Featuring a fully integrated IDX website, backend CRM system and intelligent multi-channel marketing services – from live streaming to chatbots – Chime empowers brokers with the technology automation they need to drive conversions today.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Gold winner in the American Business Awards. As real estate teams and agents look to streamline their business with intelligent forecasting and analysis, our platform converts the necessary amount of leads needed to move their business forward during these uncertain times,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President of Sales for Chime. “This award is a testament to Chime’s commitment to empowering our customers with the innovative tools and intelligent insight needed to get to close faster.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .



Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

