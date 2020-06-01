Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Fights for Wisconsin’s Dairy Farmers as Wisconsin Celebrates Milk Day and June Dairy Month

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is highlighting the work Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has done to protect and defend Wisconsin’s dairy industry. June 1 is Milk Day, kicking off National Dairy Month, when we celebrate Wisconsin’s hardworking, passionate and dedicated dairy farmers who make sure nutritious, local food is available in our communities.

 

“National Dairy Month is not only about promoting the milk and cheese produced in Wisconsin. It’s also an opportunity to recognize the dairy farmers who work long, hard days to make sure that our neighborhood grocery stores have fresh, healthy, local products to feed our families,” said AG Kaul. 

 

DOJ stands up for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers in many ways.  Farmers are able to get justice with the assistance of DOJ when they are cheated out of owed money, like when Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company allegedly stole more than $20,000 from 83 farmers.

 

DOJ also fights for competition in Wisconsin’s dairy industry and protecting Wisconsin’s small farms. Attorneys in DOJ’s Public Protection Unit worked to prevent the sale of Dean Foods plants to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), ensuring that milk producers can continue to sell their milk on fair terms with competitive pricing.

