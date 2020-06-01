Tempus Launches Prospective “Priority” Research Study and Increases Support for Oncology Research Initiatives Despite Pandemic Challenges

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, today announces its study, along with a collaborative research initiative to expedite project needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many oncology research projects have been delayed as building the necessary datasets are difficult when patient volumes are down, both in clinic and for trials, and funding is sparse. However, Tempus is dedicating resources to keep those critical projects on track.



“The pandemic has not only made treating cancer patients much more difficult, but it has also brought vital research studies almost to a halt,” said Kim Blackwell, Chief Medical Officer. “Tempus is leveraging its many resources to ensure that this research not only continues, but that investigators have seamless access to the highest quality data to complete their work.”

Priority Study

Tempus is changing the way collaborative research is done by enabling physicians and researchers to build datasets together with efficiency and ease. Priority is a longitudinal, multi-institutional, observational study of cancer patients whose tumor has undergone genomic sequencing. The Priority data collection platform permits the secure collection of a common set of molecular and clinical data elements, and allows physicians to collaborate with others at their own institution or other participating sites to address key research questions that are pertinent to their patient populations. The study aims to create robust and useful datasets of patient genomic and clinical information in order to facilitate future, novel precision medicine research and discovery.

Collaborative Data Sharing and Research Initiatives

Throughout 2020, Tempus is collaborating with researchers to increase the size of their data library and provide high quality research sequencing. Tempus is contributing matched datasets to any investigators requiring additional patient data to support their efforts in continuing research despite the impact of COVID. In addition to the data matching program, Tempus offers researchers other ways to further their work by adding additional profiling or searchable clinical annotation from tissue sets that have already been collected or would be beneficial to answering critical cancer care or biology questions.

TIME Trial Program

TIME Trial™ Program strives to increase clinical trial participation by using real-time clinical and molecular data to match patients largely in the community setting to trials, and then rapidly open pre-qualified sites once a patient has been identified. Its TIME Trial™ Network includes some of the country’s top community hospitals and academic medical centers, totaling over 50 research sites, 2,500 oncologists, and over 30 unique biomarker trials. In the last month, Tempus has rapidly opened two sites onto trials in an average of 10 days. Through the TIME Trial™ Program, Tempus is bringing the very best clinical trials to communities across the country, giving thousands of patients access to novel therapeutics in a fraction of the time it has historically taken.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Erin Carron

communications@tempus.com