Registration opens for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2020

SMI reports: Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference is now available for registration in London on the 18th and 19th November 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference will reconvene on the 18th – 19th November in London.

The two-day event will involve a comprehensive view of the use of social media for military purposes. Social media has become increasingly important as a communication channel in civilian society, and the military sector is no different. It can be used as a platform for information and recruitment purposes, fulfill a welfare function for personnel keeping in touch with family and friends, and as a strategic communication tool for opinion-forming and psychological operations. Social media offers militaries fast, direct communications with their workforce as well as highly effective ways of communicating externally.

http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR1ein
http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR1ein

Why should a delegate attend 2020’s event?

• Engage with a dynamic audience of military officers, government officials, industry experts and social media platform specialists on crucial topics such recruitment, audience engagement, crisis response tactics and combating disinformation/ ‘fake news’
• Exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK MoD
• Dedicated sessions on COVID-19 response and the role of the military in keeping the world virus-free

As the only public affairs conference focused solely on the military and defence sector, delegates can learn from a truly established line-up of speakers from around the globe.

Key nations in attendance include: UK, USA, Germany, France, Singapore, Brazil, Afghanistan and many more.

For the full speaker line-up, the brochure will soon be available to download online at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR1ein

Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector
18th – 19th November 2020
London, UK
http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR1ein
For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748
For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Carina Gozo
SMI
+442078276148
