Construction begins Wednesday on ND 8 from Halliday to Twin Buttes

Construction will begin Wednesday, June 3, on ND 8 from Halliday to Twin Buttes. The project will include pavement work, drainage, sidewalks, lighting, signing, striping and landscaping on approximately 13.5 miles of ND 8. The project will run north from the ND 200 Junction through Halliday to the Junction at 7th Street NW in Twin Buttes.

During construction:

Traffic control will be in place and changing daily

Speed will be reduced to 45 mph throughout construction zone

Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to direct traffic

Traffic delays should be minimal, 15 minutes or less

Lane reductions will be present.

A width restriction of 11 ft. will be in place

Oil and gravel may be present on the roadway

Traffic will be reduced to single lane operations during daylight hours for 6 days per week from mid-June 2020 until mid-October 2020. Motorists can expect delays and should plan accordingly.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.