Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,863 in the last 365 days.

Construction begins Wednesday on ND 8 from Halliday to Twin Buttes

Construction will begin Wednesday, June 3, on ND 8 from Halliday to Twin Buttes. The project will include pavement work, drainage, sidewalks, lighting, signing, striping and landscaping on approximately 13.5 miles of ND 8. The project will run north from the ND 200 Junction through Halliday to the Junction at 7th Street NW in Twin Buttes.

During construction:

  • Traffic control will be in place and changing daily
  • Speed will be reduced to 45 mph throughout construction zone
  • Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to direct traffic
  • Traffic delays should be minimal, 15 minutes or less
  • Lane reductions will be present.
  • A width restriction of 11 ft. will be in place
  • Oil and gravel may be present on the roadway

Traffic will be reduced to single lane operations during daylight hours for 6 days per week from mid-June 2020 until mid-October 2020. Motorists can expect delays and should plan accordingly.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

You just read:

Construction begins Wednesday on ND 8 from Halliday to Twin Buttes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.