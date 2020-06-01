Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-476 South Lane Closure Tuesday for Cleanup Operations in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The left lane is scheduled to close on southbound Interstate 476 between the Ridge Pike and Interstate 76 interchanges in Plymouth Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, June 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for cleanup operations from a recent crash, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

