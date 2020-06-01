I-76 East Ramp to I-676 East to Close Wednesday for Bridge Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from eastbound Interstate 76 to eastbound Interstate 676 in Philadelphia is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, eastbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street to Market Street, left on Market Street and left on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to westbound I-76 and the ramp to eastbound I-676.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

